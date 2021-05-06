Rakhi Sawant Pays Condolences To Nikki Tamboli's Family, Gets Emotional; Watch

Actor Rakhi Sawant has been seen interacting with paparazzi when she is out and about in the city in the recent times. Recently, Rakhi Sawant was spotted near a coffee shop. In the video, Rakhi gets emotional while paying her condolences to Nikki Tamboli’s family after Nikki’s brother died due to COVID-19.

Rakhi Sawant pays her condolences to Nikki Tamboli's family

Nikki Tamboli’s brother's demise has shocked many stars of the television industry. Many stars paid their condolences to Nikki Tamboli and her family after Nikki announced the news of her brother passing away on social media. Recently, Rakhi was spotted by paparazzi where she said that she is very sad about Nikki Tamboli’s brother’s demise. She recalled their memories while they were part of a concluded reality show and said, “Mein Nikki Tamboli and uski family kee sath dukh mein bohot hi sehmat hu, very sad. Nikki, I love you baby. Voh bohot pyaar karti thi apne bhai se, ‘dada’ bulati thi, mein toh wahi soch rahi hu ki kish haal mein hogi abhi, mujhe toh itna rona aa raha hai. ( I am with Nikki and her family in this unfortunate time. She used to tell me she misses her brother a lot and addressed him as ‘dada’. Nikki, I love you baby. She loved her brother a lot and I can’t even imagine her state of mind right now, I am getting emotional even thinking about it.)” Take a look at the video below.

In the video, Rakhi also added that she is afraid about the COVID-19 crisis of the country. She said that she heard about Aly Goni’s family and Sambhavana Seth’s father getting affected with COVID-19 disease. Furthermore, Rakhi said that COVID-19 doesn’t distinguish between rich and poor. She added that people do differentiate between rich and poor, but the virus doesn’t. She also talked about the shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine and offered her share pf vaccine to someone in need. Later on , Rakhi even said that her family will never be infected with COVID-19 virus as she has the blood of Holy Jesus. She added that she has surrendered herself to God and has only one bad habit of getting angry which will get okay in sometime.

Promo Image: Rakhi Sawant / Nikki Tamboli's Instagram

