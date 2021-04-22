Rakhi Sawant Posts Video Of Mom's 'catwalk' In The Hospital Post Successful Surgey: Watch

Rakhi Sawant is in good spirits after her mother, Jaya Sawant, underwent a successful surgery. Rakhi announced earlier this week that Jaya had a cancerous tumour removed from her body in Mumbai. The actress has now posted a video on social media, implying that her mother is doing well. Jaya was seen taking a walk with the assistance of her doctor in the video, while Rakhi captured the moment on camera. During their walk, the doctor was seen giving her advice. "Mom ka in catwalk and hospital," Rakhi captioned the video.

Rakhi Sawant shares her mother's video

Fans of the actor were really happy to see Rakhi Sawant’s mother up and about and were also happy to notice Rakhi Sawant’s high spirits. People also commented saying that they were happy to know that God had heard their prayers. People also commented saying that they were happy for Rakhi Sawant who would no longer have to worry about her mother. The post has so far received 370k likes and 750 comments and the number is still on the rise.

On April 19, 2021, Rakhi Sawant had shared a video of her mother as she was getting ready to leave for the surgery. While Rakhi Sawant could not be seen in the video, her voice could be heard as she captured the video. Rakhi Sawant’s mother was seen seated on a wheelchair dressed in hospital scrubs and a mask as the nurses got her ready to be taken for the surgery.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant could be heard asking her mother not to worry at all as the nurses and doctors knew what they were doing and would do their best for her. She also wished her mother the best as she was about to enter the operation theatre. She asked her mother to heal completely and come out and reassured her that when she came out, she would be there as would all her supporters. The video ended with Rakhi Sawant’s mother joining her hands in gratitude as she was pushed into the OT.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.