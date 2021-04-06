Rakhi Sawant Receives A Gift Worth Rs. 1.5 Lakh From An Adorable Little Fan In Goa

Indian model and actor Rakhi Sawant has been vacationing in Goa. The actor posted several photos and videos from her trip to Goa on her Instagram. In one of the videos, Rakhi was seen receiving a gift from her little fan. The little girl gifted Rakhi a mobile phone worth Rs 1.5 lacs.

Rakhi Sawant receives a gift from a little fan

Rakhi Sawant recently took her Instagram to share an IGTV video receiving a mobile phone from her fan. At the beginning of the video, the actor introduced her fan, a little girl named Pearl. Rakhi then said Pearl had brought her a gift. She asked the girl about the gift to which the girl replied that it is a phone. Rakhi cheers in joy seeing the phone. The phone gifted to Rakhi Sawant was Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The foldable phone is priced at Rs. 1.5 lacs. Rakhi then promises the girl she would use the phone. The Main Hoon Na actor also said she loves gifts. Rakhi also thanked the little girl with several hugs and kisses.

Fans have been commenting on Rakhi Sawant's Instagram video ever since the actor posted it. While some fans called Rakhi lucky, others blessed her and the little girl. Many of her fans also showered 'heart' emoticons on the video.

Rakhi Sawant's vacation in Goa

Rakhi Sawant shared several photos and videos from her vacation in Goa. The actor was also seen signing with her little fan in a club. The actor performed the song Tune O Rangeele with her fan. She also held a guitar and tried to play it. In the caption, Rakhi wrote 'Thank you my friends God I had a blast'. Rakhi wore a yellow coloured t-shirt dress.

Details about Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is known for her works as an actor, model, and dancer. She has appeared in several TV shows and Bollywood films. She recently appeared as a challenger in a popular controversial reality show. Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Bheda, also appeared several times in the show through video call. Rakhi Sawant's net worth is estimated to range between Rs. 1 Lakh to Rs. 5 lakh.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from different websites. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Image Source: Rakhi Sawant's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.