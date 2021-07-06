Rakhi Sawant Reveals How Her Mother Reacted To 'kiss Controversy' With Singer Mika Singh

Actress Rakhi Sawant is recently being praised profusely by the netizens for taking care of her ailing mother. However, the doting equation with her mother and extended family received a major blow after her scandal with Punjabi singer Mika Singh. Recently, the actress opened up about her mother's reaction and almost ruining her family equation.

How did Rakhi Sawant's mother react to the 'Rakhi Sawant-Mika Singh kiss scandal'

One of the biggest television controversies in 2006 was arguably Mika Singh forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant at the latter's birthday party. After the video was widely circulated, the actress charged a case of molestation against the singer which received massive media attention. This, however, did not go well with Sawant's mother who brutally reprimanded Rakhi for being involved in such a scandal. In scathing words, Rakhi's mother stated that she wished the actress was never born. The 42-year-old actress also revealed that her extended family had turned on her after her scandal.

The actress was not a stranger to her family's scrutiny. She revealed that her extended family had cut ties with her after her decision of pursuing a career in the film industry. Comparing her situation to a popular drama Balika Vadhu, Rakhi stated that running away from home was the only way she could pursue her passion in showbiz. She also revealed that her family has still not agreed with her career choices and refuse to speak with her mother and uncle.

However, putting on a brave face, the actress refuses to let it affect her stating that her father would be proud of her. Thankful for her decisions, the actress was proud to come this far in her career.

A look at Rakhi Sawant's work over the years

Touted as a drama queen, the actress made her debut in the film industry in 1997 in the movie Agnichakra. After appearing in several minor roles, Rakhi hosted her own talk show called Rakhi Ka Insaaf. After her major role in Ek Kahani Julie Ki, the actress gained popularity by appearing in a reality show that aired on Colors TV. Rakhi also has a penchant for staying in news for her unabashed and controversial comments.

IMAGE- RAKHI SAWANT'S INSTAGRAM

