Rakhi Sawant Says She Doesn't Believe In Marriages Anymore, Here's Why

On June 2, 2021, Rakhi Sawant was spotted outdoors when the paparazzi approached her and asked her about her thoughts on the Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra controversy. In a video, Rakhi is seen sharing her thoughts about the controversy. She started by saying that she doesn't believe in marriages anymore after hearing about everything that happened.

She said that she feels bad for the couple because they seemed very soft-spoken. She also went on to say that they lived in the same apartment, and she had several interactions with Nisha, who even applied Mehendi on her hands for Karwa-Chauth. She also expressed her disbelief saying that she can't wrap her head around everything that has happened.

Rakhi Sawant on the Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra Controversy

In the video that Viral Bhayani posted on his Instagram, Rakhi Sawant went on to say "I don't believe in marriages anymore. Karan, Nisha and I went to the US together, four or five years back. They were such a timid couple who even spoke really softly. I can't believe it at all. Nisha Rawal even partook in Karva Chauth for Karan. They have such a cute child together. Nisha was beaten so badly." She added to this saying "I'm very sad, but I don't know how I look without makeup"

The Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra Controversy

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra tied the knot on November 24, 2012, and gave birth to their son in 2017. Recently, Nisha Mehra accused Karan of having an extra-marital affair and domestic violence. She said that he beat her very badly until she started bleeding. On May 31, 2021, she filed an FIR against Karan on the accounts of domestic violence. The Khatmal E Ishq actor was granted bail on June 1, 2021. He went on to say that Nisha Rawal was bipolar, and had a violent streak many times. He accused her of wanting to extort money from him in the form of alimony. The couple has decided to call the relationship quits.

