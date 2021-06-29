Rakhi Sawant Says She Wants To Become A Mother, Says 'ab Time Ho Gaya Hai'

Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her acting and dancing skills, often finds her name in the headlines thanks to her quirky videos. The actor is also known to be very vocal about her thoughts at shows and interviews. During a recent interview, the actor discussed freezing her eggs and her desire to become a mother.

Rakhi Sawant on freezing her eggs

Rakhi is said to have made the decision to have her eggs frozen well in advance. When asked how she came to make the decision, Rakhi told BollywoodLife that women have a lot of problems with their periods and fibroids, and then there are a lot of problems with conceiving. She went on to say that after a certain age, it is difficult to become a mother and that if one wants to work in Bollywood for a long time, one can decide to have children in the future and freeze their eggs to make that possible. As a result, it is preferable to freeze one's eggs.

Rakhi Sawant also revealed that she is ready to become a mother now. She says, “Ab time ho gaya hai”. The actor continued saying that since she has her eggs frozen, she can also work. She also said that if her husband comes back then it’s well and good or else she will have to make a decision in future.

About Rakhi's Dream Mein Entry

On June 18, 2021, Rakhi Sawant released a new song called Dream Mein Entry. Jyotica Tangri sings the song, which also includes a rap by Prikshit Gupta aka Parry G. Since its release, the song has received over 251K views on YouTube. The video featured Sawant showing off her moves while the chorus of the song plays in the background.

The music is drenched in shimmer, glitter, and glitz. Her outfits are gilded and bejewelled with diamonds and gemstones all over. The camera pans in and out of focus on Rakhi Sawant, who is dancing to the groovy party track. Priya Anand and her group of girlfriends were out at a bachelorette party in the original version of the song. Rakhi Sawant's version is a dance rendition of the same song. Watch the video.

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

