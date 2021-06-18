Rakhi Sawant Shows Off Her Killer Dance Moves In The Song 'Dream Mein Entry'; Watch

Rakhi Sawant released a new song Dream Mein Entry on June 18, 2021. The song is sung by Jyotica Tangri and also features a rap by Prikshit Gupta aka Parry G. The song has received over 251K views on YouTube since its release. The teaser for the music video was shared on June 16, 2021.

Rakhi Sawant's Dream Mein Entry music video review

Rakhi Sawant shared the teaser for the song on her Instagram profile. The short teaser featured Sawant showing off her sultry movies and the chorus of the song playing along with the video. In the music video, Rakhi Sawant's costume changes four times. The music is a splash of shimmer, glitter, and glamour. Her costumes are bedazzled and bejewelled with diamond and gemstones all over them. The shots pan in and out of focus on Rakhi Sawant who is dancing to the tunes of the groovy party track. The original version of the song featured Priya Anand and her group of girlfriends who are out at a bachelorette party. Rakhi Sawant's version is a dance cover of the same song.

Fans have loved Rakhi Sawant's version of the song. They took to Twitter to express their glee. Some fans tweeted with heart-eyed emojis, whereas one fan called her "queen Rakhi Sawant"

Queen Rakhi sawant👌

Rakhi Sawant | Dream Mein Entry | Dance cover | Jyotica Tangri | Parry G... https://t.co/F49a2uLsiF via @YouTube — priyanka😍katrina😍 (@kattyparilove) June 18, 2021

The music video on YouTube also saw an output of support for Rakhi Sawant's video. Fans called her "fearless" and "entertaining" in the comments section. They also applauded her for her dancing skills. One fan commented "she's greattt" in appreciation of Rakhi Sawant.

More about Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is known for her dance performances across Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Odia films. She has also participated in various reality TV shows. Her breakthrough performance came with the song Mohabbat Hai Mirchi from the 2002 film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. She was also seen in minor roles in films like Masti and Main Hoon Na. Rakhi was later seen in a lead role in the film Ek Kahaani Julie Ki. She is known for launching reality TV shows like Rakhi Ka Swayamwar and Rakhi Ka Insaaf. Often surrounded by controversy, Rakhi has since made special appearances in films and TV shows.

(Image: Rakhi Sawant's Instagram)

