Rakhi Sawant Sings Her Hit Number ‘Pardesiya’ At Goa Club; Here's How The Crowd Reacted

Dancer and actor Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram on Monday to share her excitement performing her song Pardesiya, a remix track in which she featured in 2005. She performed the song at a club during her vacation in Goa. As she stepped on the platform to croon the song in a live singing session, the actor received a huge round of applause from the audiences. Later, she started performing the viral song from her punchlines like “kya ye saandhni thi" made by musician Yashraj Mukhate's meme on her appearance in a recently concluded reality show. She wrote on Instagram, "Full fun in Goa I am enjoying thank you God.” Watch the video here and see what her fans reacted to the video below.

Rakhi Sawant complains about wardrobe malfunction at Rang Barse 2021 Holi event

Recently, in videos that were widely becoming viral, Rakhi Sawant complained about being given a substandard outfit just prior to her performance at the Colors TV's Rang Barse Holi special event held recently. She lamented depending on a safety pin to put her outfit back together and avoid a "wardrobe malfunction", where she spoke directly to the camera and accused the event's team of not giving her a suitable fitting costume.

She said in the video, "I did not perform a dance step yet, and my blouse has torn off. Look at how the outfit has been made, should I make do with a safety pin? How should I dance depending on a safety pin?”. She added, “I am an artist. You should understand such situations right. You should give us well-fitted outfits right?” She then asked the event team, "Then people say we create controversies. Would we ourselves tear our blouses, you say? Where should I go.” Rakhi Sawant concluded that her entire shoot has been halted over her outfit gaffe. “My entire unit is there, waiting for me, This is a tragedy of artists.", she said. Watch the video here.

Rakhi Sawant recently appeared in a recent season of a controversial-reality show as a challenger. She was also the only challenger to reach the grand finale. However, she opted for the money bag and exited the show.

