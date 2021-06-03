Rakhi Sawant Takes Cue From Milind Soman; Pulls Off A Dance Step With A Young Fan

Reality star Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted in the city as she was clicking a selfie with a young fan. In the video shared by the paparazzi, she can be seen learning a dance step from a young girl, before taking a picture with her. She also praised the little dancer for her spontaneous moves and asked her to keep up the good work. Rakhi Sawant was last seen in a popular television reality show where she also became one of the most-liked contestants, earning a bigger fan base.

Rakhi Sawant’s time with a young fan

Rakhi Sawant has always been in the news for her unique entertainment skills and distinct content on social media. In a recent clip shared by the Instagram handle of Viral Bhayani, she can be seen dancing with one of her fans who had come forward to click a photograph with her. Rakhi Sawant had a quick chat with the girl and also asked her to showcase a dance step before taking the selfie. The young fan was quick to obey and pulled off a spontaneous dance move with co-ordinated leg and hand movement. Rakhi Sawant also made it a point to imitate the fan within seconds, creating a short synchronized routine with her.

In this short clip, Rakhi Sawant is seen dressed in an all-black outfit that has a trendy and unique pattern. She opted for a set of black and white leather pants, paired with a simple black sports bra. She also topped the look with a sheer, high-neck T-shirt, which goes well with the look. In footwear, Rakhi Sawant wore white comfortable slippers while her hair had been tied up into a messy bun.

Viral Bhayani has captioned the video with a Milind Soman reference as he has a similar habit of challenging the fans to do a few push-ups with him. Have a look at the post here.

Rakhi Sawant fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to watch her entertain. Some of the fans have also used heartfelt emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

