Rakhi Sawant Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Video From Hospital: Watch

Actress Rakhi Sawant recently took to Instagram and informed about taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rakhi who is known for her over-the-top drama, documented her vaccination process and showed how she was scared before getting jabbed. She mentioned that she is getting vaccinated by Covishield.

Rakhi Sawant receives first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Initially, because of her fears, she was hesitant in taking the vaccine and requested the nurse to wait till she feels okay. The nurse on the other hand was trying to console her and even asked her to close her eyes if she feels the pain. In order to beat the fear, Rakhi sang her upcoming song while taking the vaccination and did not even realise about the needle being pricked. After receiving the vaccination, she felt cool and calm and thanked the nurse for being supportive.

She captioned the video, "Ho gayi meri pehli dose! Ab wait karo meri new video ki : #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut # @saregama_official @shabinakhanofficial (sic)." Several fans of the actress were quick enough to send in their love to her and even hailed her for being a superb ‘comedian’ in every situation. One of the users wrote, “Super you are in every situation.” Another user praised her and wrote, “rakhi u r the rockstar!.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Rakhi you are my favourite superstar.” Another user shared his thoughts on the same and commented, “ She is a great comedian.” Rakhi Sawant has joined the league of stars who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination including Radhika Apte, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Mukesh Chhabra, Pulkit Samrat, Radhika Madan, and more. Rakhi, on the other hand, will be seen making a guest appearance on the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12.

COVID-19 tally in India

After all the bad news that came during this unprecedented Coronavirus second-wave across India, significant improvement in the current situation brings a ray of hope. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction. India recorded 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,330 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on June 17. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,52,38,220 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 15 out of these, 19,31,249 samples were tested on June 16. ..

IMAGE: RAKHISAWANT2511/Instagram

