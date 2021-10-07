Rakhi Sawant Transforms Into 80-year-old Woman For 'Begum Badshah'; Netizens React

On October 6, actor Rakhi Sawant took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of her latest transformation into an 80-year-old woman. Apparently, the actor will be seen playing the character of an elderly person in the television daily soap, Begum Badshah. Several media outlets have reported that Sawant's cameo appearance will bring interesting twists to the plotline of the TV series. However, her transformation, itself is garnering anticipation from the fans as they are thrilled to witness her new look.

Rakhi Sawant's transformation into an elderly lady

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Rakhi Sawant dropped a collage picture of her before and after looks. On the left side, her makeup artist can be seen prepping her face to get the desired look, while the second half of the picture shows her completely transformed into an 80-year-old lady. The actor's collar support band around her neck also enhances her character. Sharing the picture, Sawant wrote, "Thanks Rohit bhai for giving me 80-year-old looks In Sony Saab TV begum Badshah show."

As soon as the picture was up, many fans and followers flooded the comments section with interesting messages. Several celebs also took the opportunity to praise her for the transformation. Devoleena Bhattacharjee exclaimed, "Wowwwww" with clapping hands emoticon and red hearts. Choreographer Mudassar Khan commented, "kya baat," while Anu Ranjan wrote, "Very cool Rakhi." A fan chipped in, "Ap bilkul apni Ami ki tahra lag Rahe ho rakhi g (You exactly look like my mother)."

According to Pinkvilla, Sawant is not the only one to make a cameo appearance in Begum Badshah. Ketan Singh will be also be appearing on the daily soap alongside her. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sawant was last seen in 2019's Bollywood flick, Upeksha. Directed by Ravindra Khare, the film also featured Razak Khan, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi in essential roles. She was also seen in ZeeTV's supernatural romantic series, Manmohini. Created by Prateek Sharma, the series completed a two-season run on the channel. It starred Reyhna Malhotra, Garima Singh Rathore, and Ankit Siwach and features Sawant as Chakwa Chudail, a Maharashtrian supernatural entity who is an obsessed lover of the main protagonist, Rana Saa.

Image: Instagram/@rakhisawant2511