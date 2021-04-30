Rakhi Sawant's Advice For Ordering Food Online; Says 'Hamari Zindagi Hai Santiser'

Recently, Rakhi Sawant was spotted in a restaurant-like area spraying sanitiser to sanitise the air. In the video, she can be screaming 'Corona go go go' and also others to do the same with her. She can be seen spraying sanitiser and speaking to the paparazzi about the precautions to fight COVID-19. She can be seen sharing her advice to santise their hands every time they touch something or even collect a bill. She said, "Santiser hamari zindagi hai (Sanitiser is our life)".

In the video, she can be seen wearing a white coloured mask and carrying sanitising spray and liquid with her. She is dressed in a body fitting black crop top and matching tight shorts. She wore no makeup and kept her long blonde hair open. At one point in the video, one can see her spraying sanitiser on the scooter's handle and even in the air. She can be talking to the paparazzi and maintaining social distancing while travelling amid lockdown in Mumbai.

As soon as Rakhi Sawant's videos were up on the internet, many netizens reacted to them. A netizen commented, "Entertainment ki Devi" with laughing out loud emojis, while another one wrote, "Over action ki dukan". A user commented, "Seat pr to mar leti...beth gyi.... (At least sanitise the seat before sitting on it)" with a pair of laughing out loud face emoticons. Another one wrote, "Tum super se upar ho rakhi (You're too great Rakhi)". A user commented, "Humhare liye lockdown aur iske liye roz ghumte rehti hai ye (Lockdown for common people, while she is strolling everywhere)".

Recently, Rakhi was seen strolling on the roads of Mumbai. She was seen stepping out of a red car and spraying sanitiser to sanitise the air. In the video, she can be seen spraying sanitiser and speaking to the paparazzi about the precautions to fight COVID-19. She can be seen calling coronavirus a 'child who is not grown yet' and advising the paparazzi to 'not grow the virus' at home. Rakhi can be seen asking them to spray sanitiser 'when they see the virus'.

