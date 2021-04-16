Rakhi Sawant's Interaction With Paps About 'sabzi' Markets Is Unmissable! Watch

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, the government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the city. Several public places have been shut and shootings for films and TV shows have also been stalled. The paparazzi, however, often set out on rounds to capture images of celebrities from the entertainment industry. Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted in the city by the paps, and her conversation with the paps is something you must not miss on.

Rakhi Sawant greets paps, enquires whether vegetable markets were open!

Rakhi Sawant who was spotted in the city was seen in a polka dots frill skirt and a black and white sleeveless top. She tied her streaked hair in a braid and wore a white mask to cover her face. When requested by the paps, Rakhi removed her mask for a few minutes and wore it back after they finished taking her pictures. Several celebrities often greet the paps and have a small conversation with them. Rakhi Sawant is also often seen having a conversation with the paps. However, this time she has a question for them. She asked the paps if any vegetable market was open since she was running out of vegetables. The paps gave her a few options and told her about a few markets where she could go and buy vegetables.

Rakhi Sawant is often questioned about the current affairs by the paps and when asked about the current lockdown, she replied that the citizens must listen to the CM and follow guidelines issued by them. Rakhi Sawant was spotted in the city in a floral print short jumpsuit, with her hair partly tied and let open. In the video, Rakhi was seen greeting her fans as well as the paps. She was also seen patiently waiting for a few fans, who wanted to take pictures with her. Rakhi Sawant was recently seen in a reality TV show, where she won Rs 14 lakhs.

(Image Source: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)