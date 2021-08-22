Raksha Bandhan 2021: A Glimpse Into Madhuri Dixit's Festive Day

Indians all over the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan today, rejoicing the unique bond between a brother and a sister. The festival whose literal meaning is “the bond of protection”, was celebrated by many celebrities of the film industry as they took to their social media handles sharing beautiful glimpses from their day. It is all about spending the day with your loved ones, enjoying sweet treats and clicking heartwarming family photos. That is exactly how Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit celebrated this occasion as she was seen tying the ceremonious string to her brother. Dixit had a low key celebration and she posted snippets on her Instagram profile. She was clad in a simple salwar kameez as she performed the aarti for her brother.

Raksha Bandhan 2021- Here's how Madhuri Dixit celebrated it

Uploading the video, she wrote “Wishing everyone happy Raksha Bandhan.”. In the clip, she can be seen in an amiable mood, smiling throughout the ceremony as the brother-sister duo celebrate their day. In the end, Madhuri's brother got up to hug her and give her an affectionate kiss on the actor's forehead. Madhuri Dixit found the perfect background song for the video in the 1959 song Behna ne bhai ki kalai se from the film, Resham Ki Dori. Netizens showered their love in the comments section as well as complemented the actor's look. Watch the video here:

More updates from Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

The actor enjoys a whopping fan following of over 26 million and her feed is a lovely amalgamation of professional and personal life. The actor had taken to her Instagram sharing a heartwarming video on the occasion of her mother's birthday. It was filled with throwback videos of the mother-daughter duo along with new photos. Sharing the video, she wrote, “My source of inspiration and my strength through all the ups and downs... Words fall short to express what you mean to me and our family. Happy birthday, aai.”

Similarly, on father's day, she uploaded an adorable family photo with her parents and husband Dr Shriram Nene and their sons. Captioning it, she wrote," Happy Father's Day to all dads and the three special ones in my life. Today is one of those days when I miss you, dad and I feel blessed to have the most loving father-in-law. Seeing the bond that Ram shares with the boys fills my heart. Here's to celebrating fatherhood today and every day.”.

Madhuri appears on television as a judge on a dance reality show. She was last seen in Kalank alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

(IMAGE- MADHURIDIXITNENE/ INSTAGRAM)