Raksha Bandhan 2021: From ‘Saajan Ka Ghar’ To ‘Sanam Bewafa’, Bollywood’s Top Rakhi Scenes

With Raksha Bandhan 2021 just around the corner, you’re probably on the lookout for some of the best Bollywood sibling films to watch over the weekend. Here’s a list of the best Bollywood rakhi scenes from over the years. Each of these scenes will be sure to pay tribute to the bond between a brother and sister.

Saajan Ka Ghar

The 1994 film perceives Juhi Chawla’s character, Laxmi to be jinxed. However, Deepak Tijori, who takes on the role of her step brother Suraj treats her with respect. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Laxmi ties a rakhi for her brother, despite the rude behaviour of her stepmother. Watch the video of Suraj standing up for his sister.

Dharmatma

The film follows a man who realizes his father’s killer is his sister’s husband and is caught in a dilemma. His sister, who is played by Farida Jalal asks her brother to forgive her husband, while she ties a rakhi for him. What happens next will make sure to add some thrill and action to your Raksha Bandhan 2021.

Sanam Bewafa

The film follows a Muslim heroine, who becomes best friends with a Hindu girl. However, religion does not stop her from tying a rakhi to her best friend’s brothers, who take matters into their own hands and fulfill their promise of protecting her. The film stars Salman Khan, Chandni, Pran and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles.

Chhoti Bahen

Nanda’s popular and melodious song about Raksha Bandhan reminds brothers out there of their responsibilities. Apart from Nanda, the film stars Balraj Sahni and Rehman. Watch the much-loved song here.

Resham Ki Dori

In this film, the venue at which Rajjo ties a rakhi for her brother Ajit, whose role is played by Dharmendra is a unique one. Ajit is arrested for murdering a man who attempted to molest his sister. Rajjo preserves a rakhi for him and rushes to the police station to tie her brother a rakhi on his handcuffed wrist.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Neelam Kothari plays the role of Sangita in this 1999 film. She ties a rakhi to her brothers, Vinod and Prem, played by Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan respectively. The film was helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Watch the scene here.

Image Credits: team_Juhi Chawla/skf_kerala-Twitter