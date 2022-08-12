Raksha Bandhan 2022: Taimur, Jeh Twin In Pink As Inaaya Ties Them Rakhi; Soha & Saif Pose

The festival of Raksha Bandhan which marks the bond between a brother and sister with a thread of hope is being celebrated by the Bollywood stars with utmost enthusiasm. After various Bollywood stars posted pictures with their siblings to mark the special occasion, Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur and Jeh’s pictures just left the Internet in awe.

On the special occasion, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan took to her social media space and shared pictures of the Raksha Bandhan celebration inside Pataudi house. The series of pictures shared by the actor showed Jeh and Taimur twinning in pink kurtas as their sister Inaaya Naomi Kemmu tied rakhi on their wrist.

Taimur & Jeh twin in same colour during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

The first picture showed Soha and Saif Ali Khan sitting together while posing for a picture while the other showed Inaaya putting tilak on Jeh's forehead as Saif held the toddler's head and arm. The other pictures showed them indulging in some shenanigans as Innayya ties rakhi on Taimur’s arms.

While captioning the pictures, Soha wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan boys and girls #happyrakshabandhan #rakhi.” Earlier in the day on Thursday, Soha had shared pictures of Inaaya tying rakhi to those 'who take care of her' at her residence. The photographs showed the little one celebrating the festival with their household staff. The actor captioned the pictures and wrote “To all those who care for us and protect us - a very happy Raksha Bandhan!"

Even Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara shared happy moments with her “darling brothers” Ibrahim, Jeh, and Taimur while wishing them the joyous occasion. The 26-year-old had shared throwback pictures of herself with the trio on Rakhi on her Instagram stories. "Happy Rakhi to my constant.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor celebrated the festival with the entire Kapoor clan including her cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain, at her father Randhir Kapoor's house. Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared a group picture on Instagram that featured her, Kareena, Armaan, and Aadar with Randhir and several other family members posing happily after the get-together. For the unknown, while Ibrahim and Sara are Saif's children with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, he shares Jeh and Tamir with his now-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

IMAGE: Instagram/sakpataudi