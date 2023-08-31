Last Updated:

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Hrithik Roshan To Arjun Kapoor, Stars Celebrate Rakhi With Siblings

From Hrithik Roshan to Arjun Kapoor, here's how Bollywood celebrities celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. Take a look at the photos.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Arjun Kapoor
1/8
Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Anshula, Shanaya, Rhea, and Khushi on Wednesday, August 30. Janhvi Kapoor was missing from the celebrations. 

Anshula Kapoor
2/8
Image: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

During the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Khushi Kapoor clicked a selfie with her sisters Anshula and Shanaya Kapoor. 

Kartik Aaryan
3/8
Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan posted an adorable photo with his sister Kritika and pet dog Katori with the caption, "Katori mithai ke liye kar rahi, Main aashirwad ke liye. Happy Rakshabandhan."

Hrithik Roshan
4/8
Image: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Pashmina Roshan. Both of them tied rakhi to each other and flaunted them while clicking pictures.

Pooja Hegde
5/8
Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde dropped a photo with all her brothers and wrote in the caption, "Some squishing, rakhis, mithai, gup shup, rare feet touching scenes and gifts…what more does a sister need?!"

Varun Dhawan
6/8
Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan celebrated Raksha Bandhan by sharing pictures with his siblings. Sharing the pictures, he extended wishes to his fans on the auspicious occasion. 

Parineeti Chopra
7/8
Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra shared a photo with her brothers on Raksha Bandhan with the caption, 'My babies first, brothers later. Friends first, siblings later. Soulmates first, protectors later."

Amitabh Bachchan
8/8
Image: ANI

The Bachchan family celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai. Later, they posed together for the cameras in all smiles. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Raksha Bandhan 2023: 8 Bollywood films on brother-sister bond

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 8 Bollywood films on brother-sister bond
Malaika Arora celebrates Onam with mother Joyce, sister Amrita Arora | Photos

Malaika Arora celebrates Onam with mother Joyce, sister Amrita Arora | Photos
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com