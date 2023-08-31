Raksha Bandhan 2023: Hrithik Roshan To Arjun Kapoor, Stars Celebrate Rakhi With Siblings

Quick links:
Arjun Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Anshula, Shanaya, Rhea, and Khushi on Wednesday, August 30. Janhvi Kapoor was missing from the celebrations.
During the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Khushi Kapoor clicked a selfie with her sisters Anshula and Shanaya Kapoor.
Kartik Aaryan posted an adorable photo with his sister Kritika and pet dog Katori with the caption, "Katori mithai ke liye kar rahi, Main aashirwad ke liye. Happy Rakshabandhan."
Hrithik Roshan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Pashmina Roshan. Both of them tied rakhi to each other and flaunted them while clicking pictures.
Pooja Hegde dropped a photo with all her brothers and wrote in the caption, "Some squishing, rakhis, mithai, gup shup, rare feet touching scenes and gifts…what more does a sister need?!"
Varun Dhawan celebrated Raksha Bandhan by sharing pictures with his siblings. Sharing the pictures, he extended wishes to his fans on the auspicious occasion.
Parineeti Chopra shared a photo with her brothers on Raksha Bandhan with the caption, 'My babies first, brothers later. Friends first, siblings later. Soulmates first, protectors later."