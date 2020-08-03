Last Updated:

From Abhishek Bachchan To Taimur Ali Khan, Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Raksha Bandhan

As India celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2020, here's a look at how the Bollywood celebrities celebrated their special bond with their siblings on the day. Read on

Written By Shruti Mukherjee
Abhishek Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan Nanda
1/10
Shweta Bachchan Nanda Instagram

A 'blast from the past' shared by Shweta Bachchan Nanda to wish Abhishek on Raksha Bandhan. Unfortunately this year, Abhishek remains in the hospital due to COVID-19 infection.

Abhishek Bachchan with his sisters
2/10
Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan enjoying a meal with his sisters on a family occasion. He shared the throwback picture to wish everyone on Raksha Bandhan.

Inaaya admires Taimur's pout
3/10
Soha Ali Khan Instagram

The two Pataudi siblings are celebrating Raksha Bandhan together. As Taimur flaunts his perfect pout, Inaaya seems to look with admiration of her older brother. 

Soha Ali Khan wishes Saif on Raksha Bandhan
4/10
Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Soha Ali Khan wished Saif Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan with a golden throwback photo. While Saif looks really dashing, Soha looks adorable in co-ords. 

How Sara Ali Khan is celebrating Raksha Bandhan
5/10
Sara Ali Khan

While everyone wished their brothers and sisters with images, Sara Ali Khan decided to share a video of her brother, Ibrahim Alia Khan being his bratty self.

Riddhima Kapoor wishes Ranbir on Raksha Bandhan
6/10
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

One of Bollywood's most stylish brother-sister duo, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her brother, Ranbir Kapoor with sunkissed pictures of the two.

Riddhima Kapoor wishes Ranbir on Raksha Bandhan
7/10
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

Not just Ranbir, but sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to social media to wish her dear brother a Happy Raksha Bandhan. 

Riddhima wishes her cousins on Raksha Bandhan
8/10
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

Not only Ranbir Kapoor, but Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made sure to wish all her brothers on Raksha Bandhan.

Parineeti Chopra posts throwback pictures
9/10
Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Not many may know about Parineeti Chopra's brothers. The actor posted a throwback picture to wish Sahaj and Shivang Chopra on Raksha Bandhan.

Rhea Kapoor's Raksha Bandhan wish for her brother
10/10
Rhea Kapoor Instagram

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Rhea Kapoor shared a video showing her home and also sharing a throwback pictures of her siblings in the video. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
In Pictures: Russian electrical engineer builds personal miniature locomotive

In Pictures: Russian electrical engineer builds personal miniature locomotive
Celeb Spottings amid Unlock 2.0: Ankita Lokhande, Ranbir Kapoor, & more step out in Mumbai

Celeb Spottings amid Unlock 2.0: Ankita Lokhande, Ranbir Kapoor, & more step out in Mumbai
LATEST NEWS
View all