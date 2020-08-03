From Abhishek Bachchan To Taimur Ali Khan, Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Rhea Kapoor shared a video showing her home and also sharing a throwback pictures of her siblings in the video.

Not many may know about Parineeti Chopra's brothers. The actor posted a throwback picture to wish Sahaj and Shivang Chopra on Raksha Bandhan.

Not only Ranbir Kapoor, but Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made sure to wish all her brothers on Raksha Bandhan.

Not just Ranbir, but sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to social media to wish her dear brother a Happy Raksha Bandhan.

One of Bollywood's most stylish brother-sister duo, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her brother, Ranbir Kapoor with sunkissed pictures of the two.

While everyone wished their brothers and sisters with images, Sara Ali Khan decided to share a video of her brother, Ibrahim Alia Khan being his bratty self.

Soha Ali Khan wished Saif Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan with a golden throwback photo. While Saif looks really dashing, Soha looks adorable in co-ords.

The two Pataudi siblings are celebrating Raksha Bandhan together. As Taimur flaunts his perfect pout, Inaaya seems to look with admiration of her older brother.

Abhishek Bachchan enjoying a meal with his sisters on a family occasion. He shared the throwback picture to wish everyone on Raksha Bandhan.

A 'blast from the past' shared by Shweta Bachchan Nanda to wish Abhishek on Raksha Bandhan. Unfortunately this year, Abhishek remains in the hospital due to COVID-19 infection.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.