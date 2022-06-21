Last Updated:

'Raksha Bandhan': Akshay Kumar Addresses 'Laal Singh Chaddha' BO Clash, 'We Are Trying..'

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film 'Raksha Bandhan,' in which he will play the lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Raksha Bandhan, in which he will play the lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The makers of the film recently shared the Raksha Bandhan trailer with fans online and piqued their interest in the film that is set to release on August 11, 2022. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha is also scheduled to release on the same day, and Kumar recently addressed the matter.

Akshay Kumar on Laal Singh Chaddha clash at box office

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor mentioned that it was not a clash, but '2 big movies coming together' as he addressed Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha releasing on the same day. He told the publication, "I won't say we are clashing, we are trying to bring our film to the people." 

Akshay mentioned that due to the pandemic, several film releases were delayed, and stated that hence, a few clashes are 'natural'. He also hope that both the movies have a 'good run at the box office'.

Raksha Bandhan trailer

Akshay Kumar is seen taking on the role of a caring brother of four sisters in the upcoming film and fans can't wait to watch the family entertainer. The clip witnesses Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar as each other's childhood sweethearts, and as the latter wishes to get married, Akshay Kumar refuses to until he finds suitable matches for his sisters. However, as he goes on a mission to get his sisters married, he runs the chance of losing Bhumi as a girlfriend when her father places an ultimatum before him. The trailer included several goofy and emotional scenes and is sure to make the audience teary-eyed.

Watch the Raksha Bandhan trailer here:

The upcoming film will be directed by Aanand L Rai and will mark the duo's second collaboration on a film. They last worked together for Atrangi Re, which was released in 2021 and was hailed by many. The film saw Akshay Kumar share the screen with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The upcoming film will also mark the second time the leading duo share the screen, after their roles in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

