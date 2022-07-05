Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan, in which he will share the screen with Bhumi Pednekar. The makers of the film took to social media on July 5 and shared a song from the film, Kangan Ruby as they gave fans a glimpse into the storyline of the movie.

The Kangan Ruby music video is all about Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's character's relationship and the duo is seen taking to the dance floor and shaking a leg together.

Raksha Bandhan's new song Kangan Ruby out

The Kangan Ruby music video begins with Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar at a wedding, and as the latter enjoys himself, Bhumi accuses him of giving too many excuses when it comes to the duo tying the knot. Bhumi's character then takes to the dance floor in a beautiful pink salwaar with mirror work and embroidery and is soon joined by Akshay, who can be seen in an olive green kurta.

The duo soon becomes the centre of attention at the wedding reception as they set the dance floor ablaze. Kangan Ruby is sure to become a fan-favourite wedding track. The song has been crooned by Himesh Reshammiya.

Watch the Kangan Ruby music video here:

More about Raksha Bandhan

The recently released Raksha Bandhan trailer saw Akshay Kumar as a loving brother of four sisters. He wishes to get his sisters married but this bothers Bhumi Pednekar, who wants to marry Kumar.

Kumar however refuses to marry until he finds prospective grooms for his sisters. He must decide what to do as he is on the verge of losing his girlfriend. The film is all about love, family and friendship, and fans can't wait to watch Raksha Bandhan on the big screen on August 11, 2022.

Watch the Raksha Bandhan trailer here:

Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar