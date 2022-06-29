Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Eats Pani Puri With Co-stars At 'Tere Saath Hoon Main' Launch

Quick links:
Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Anand L Rai's directorial 'Raksha Bandhan'.
The seasoned actor, along with his co-stars, launched the new song from the film, 'Tere Saath Hoon Main'.
Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sadia Khateeb appeared in stunning traditional attires for the event.
