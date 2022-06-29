Last Updated:

Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Eats Pani Puri With Co-stars At 'Tere Saath Hoon Main' Launch

On the launch of the track Tere Saath Hoon Main, actor Akshay Kumar along with his four Raksha Bandhan co-stars relished Pani Puri. Read here.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Anand L Rai's directorial 'Raksha Bandhan'. 

The seasoned actor, along with his co-stars, launched the new song from the film, 'Tere Saath Hoon Main'. 

Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sadia Khateeb appeared in stunning traditional attires for the event. 

The four young actors play the roles of the sisters of Akshay Kumar's character in the film. 

During the launch, the actors enjoyed relishing Pani Puri and also fed them to each other.

The film will narrate a heartwarming story of a man on a quest to get his sisters married. 

'Raksha Bandhan' also starring Bhumi Pednekar will release on August 11, 2022. 

Tags: Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar, Tere Saath Hoon Main
