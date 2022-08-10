Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up to bring forward a heart-touching family drama story in the forthcoming film Raksha Bandhan. As the film's title suggests, it focuses on the special relationship between a brother and his sisters. The movie will make its way to the theatres on 11 August 2022.

With the film's release around the corner, its cast is leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. As the promotions are going on in full swing, recently actor Akshay Kumar headed to his social media handle and shared an inspiring video of a specially abled fan who is seen grooving to one of Kumar's songs.

Akshay Kumar shares inspiring video of specially-abled fan

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared an inspiring video of a fan named Vinod Thakur whom he met during the promotions of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. In the video, Vinod is seen performing on the song Sauda Khara Khara from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. As Vinod begins dancing he's joined by Akshay who grooves with him while cheering for his fan. In the end, he also gives a warm hug to Vinod.

Sharing the clip, Akshay penned a heartfelt caption. He wrote, "Being an actor, I meet tons of people every day but few make such an impression. Met one such person, Vinod Thakur yesterday during #RakshaBandhan promotions in Delhi. Your spirit is so pure and inspiring. (sic)"

Here, take a look at the post:

More about Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai and has been produced by Color Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films in association with Zee Studios. The film's plot revolves around Lala Kedarnath, who wants to get his four sisters married while upholding their family values. He faces several roadblocks on his journey, however, remains determined toward his goal. The film stars Akshay along with Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sadia Khateeb among others.