After impressing fans with his impeccable acting skills as the brave king Prithviraj in Samrat Prithviraj, actor Akshay Kumar is all set to take fans on another entertaining journey with his forthcoming project, Raksha Bandhan. Touted to be a light-hearted family drama, the film focuses on the special relationship between a brother and his sisters.

The Akshay Kumar starrer is all set to make its way to the theatres next month. Ever since the project was announced, lead actor Akshay Kumar is constantly sharing updates on the film. Keeping up with the trajectory, recently, the actor treated fans with some unseen 'special moments' from the film.

Akshay Kumar shares special moments from Raksha Bandhan

On July 11, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and shared a series of pictures from the sets of Raksha Bandhan. The pictures gave fans a sneak peek into some endearing moments of the lead actors including Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, director Aanand L. Rai and Akshay's on-screen sisters.

Along with sharing the photos, the Sooryavanshi actor penned a heartwarming note. Akshay wrote, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding, sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas. #1MonthToRakshaBandhan #RakshaBandhan11August".

Here, take a look at the post:

A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding❤️Sharing a few special moments of this very special film,coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas.#1MonthToRakshaBandhan #RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/YKUx74nUA3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 11, 2022

More about Raksha Bandhan

Directed by Anand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan will see Akshay Kumar reuniting with Bhumi Pednekar after their social drama film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which was relased in 2017. Apart from the lead stars, the film will also feature Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sadia Khateeb, and Abhinay Raj Singh in supporting roles. Raksha Bandhan, which is penned by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, revolves around the love, bonding, and attachment between brother-sister. Its trailers and first-look poster have already fueled fans' excitement levels.

The film is bankrolled by Color Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films in association with Zee Studios. It will be locking horns with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chadha. The film is the official remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, and will be directed by Advait Chandan.

Image: Twitter@akshaykumar