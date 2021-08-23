Raksha Bandhan Boosts 'Bell Bottom'; Here's How Much Akshay Kumar's Film Earned In Weekend

Raksha Bandhan provided relief to Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom as the action film completed its extended weekend. The footfalls on the festival helped the movie put a fair total on the box office. The movie is reported to have earned around Rs 13 crore in its four-day run.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom box office collections

Bell Bottom had earned in the Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore range on the first three days of its release. On Day 4, the film showed a substantial jump to record collections in the Rs 4.25 to Rs 4.50 crore range, as per Box Office India.

The collection was called 'decent' in the current circumstances of just 40 percent of the total market running due to the COVID-19 restrictions, major markets like Maharashtra not releasing it, only 50 percent occupancy allowed in most states and reportedly 50 percent of the theatres shut.

The collections are on par or just more than the other films that released during the pandemic. Roohi had earned Rs 12.58 crore at the end of the opening weekend. Mumbai Saga is reported to have earned Rs 8.74 crore at the box office in the opening weekend.

Akshay's last release in the theatres, Good Newwz had earned over 5 times more, Rs 65.99 crore, going to eventually enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office. This shows how much of an impact the COVID-19 pandemic has created for the makers of movies.

The movie will now have to be stable on the weekdays for it to have any chance of finishing with a respectable today. Crossing Rs 20 crore for the first week seems like the first target and the movie is likely to end at under Rs 25 crore at the end of Week 1.

There is also talk on Bell Bottom gearing up for its digital release next month. With the positive word of mouth and the star power of Akshay Kumar, the movie could fetch a high price for an Over-the-Top release.

Bell Bottom is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari , the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, among others.