Raksha Bandhan Brings Memories For Sushant's Sister Shweta; Priyanka Answers Fan's Query

Raksha Bandhan marks the strong bond between a brother and a sister. This bond was shown by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been leading the 'justice for SSR' mission over the actor's death, again on the occasion of the festival. She recalled their childhood memories on Raksha Bandhan, leaving fans emotional.

Shweta marked Raksha Bandhan with a heartwarming snap of them from their childhood. A smiling Sushant had his arms around his sister's, while Shweta was laughing uncontrollably as they stood on their bed in the throwback picture. Sylvester Stallone's Rambo poster behind them proved that films formed a part of the household even then.

Mentioning their nicknames 'Gulshan' and 'Gudiya' in a hashtag, she showered love on her 'bhai' and added, 'we will always be together'.

Netizens got emotional and agreed to her statement that 'he will remain in their hearts'.



Sushant was the youngest of the five siblings and was close to his four sisters. Out of them, US-based Shweta Singh Kirti has become known among netizens over her reactions related to SSR's death, which included seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death.

Meanwhile, their elder sister Priyanka Singh put out a message for 'SSRians' for their 'whole-hearted support and prayers'. 'Let’s be United, let’s keep the movement as Organic and Vibrant as it started", she wrote and added that it was because of them that 'SSR will get justice'.

A netizen asked her about adding Section 306 (abetment to suicide) in the FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, and also asking for justice at the same time, while urging her to clear their doubts with SSRians, Priyanka responded.

She wrote that she could understand the emergence of such questions, but highlighted that there was 'something called the Rule of Law'. She added that there were certain legal technicalities due to which a lawyer would advice such a legal course of action to 'achieve the desired goal'.

Sushant's death, which took place under mysterious circumstances on June 14 last year, is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. They clarified that the probe was still on, on the first death anniversary, as per various angles.