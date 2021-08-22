Raksha Bandhan: From Anushka Sharma To Akshay Kumar, B-town Stars Share Throwback Pics

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood celebrities have flooded social media with adorable throwback pictures of themselves with their siblings. Right from Anushka Sharma to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood stars took to Instagram to extend their wishes to their siblings and fans. Mandira Bedi also uploaded a throwback picture with her brother.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of herself with her brother. She also shared an unseen picture of the two from her wedding. She captioned the picture, "The unbreakable bond ... @kans26 ❤️"

Her brother, Karnesh Sharma also shared a post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He uploaded a collection of 10 pictures of himself with his sister. He included several childhood pictures of the two.

Bell Bottom star, Akshay Kumar referred to his sister as his 'go-to' person when he’s in a dilemma and penned down a heartwarming note for her. He also credited her for being the person he is today. He accompanied his throwback picture with the caption, "My go-to person when I'm in a dilemma, someone who's always stood by my side, corrected me when I'm wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka, I wouldn't have been the person I am without you." A fun fact about the actor is that he will next be seen in a film titled Raksha Bandhan.

Kriti Sanon of recent Mimi fame also took to the social media platform to wish her sister a happy Raksha Bandhan. She also made a Grey’s Anatomy reference in her caption and referred to her sister as ‘My Person’. She wrote, "From being my favourite toy, to my baby sister to now being my bestest friend."

Navya Nanda also posted a cute throwback picture with her brother Agastya. The duo can be seen taking a nap in a car in the picture with Agastya resting his head on Navya's shoulder. She wrote, "I’ll always be your shoulder to nap on."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba, who often shares childhood pictures of her family, took the opportunity to share some priceless pictures. She wrote in the caption, "Rakhi is just an occasion to treasure moments and relationships...." The video she uploaded also featured Kareena Kapoor.

Mandira Bedi could not pass up the chance to upload a throwback picture with her brother. She called him the ‘best person’ she knows in the caption. Her caption read, "Happy Rakhi to my brother. Who is my sounding board, my friend, my voice of reason, the giver of perspective and all-round best person I know! Love you Bhaiya."

Rahul Bose shared a quirky picture of himself with his sister. He accompanied the adorable picture with an even better caption. He wrote, "Hysterically funny, ridiculously emotionally intelligent, totally fearless, loyalty so fierce it makes wasabi taste like jam. Is it any wonder that of the people who know both of us, I am still referred to as Anu Bose's brother. #badgeofhonour."

Arjun Mathur of Made in Heaven fame also took to Instagram to share a picture on his story. He posted a picture of himself with his cousins in their childhood. He called the gang the ‘80s crew’ in his story on Raksha Bandhan.

Picture Credits: Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Rahul Bose-Instagram