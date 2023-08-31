Last Updated:

Raksha Bandhan: Sara Ali Khan Ties Rakhi To Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, Poses With Kareena, Saif

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share photos from the Pataudi family's celebrations.

Raksha Bandhan 2023
1/8
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Pataudi family came together to celebrate the festival. Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday, August 30, took to social media to share a few photos from the get-together. 

Raksha Bandhan 2023
2/8
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

In one of the photos, she was seen posing with her dad Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

Raksha Bandhan 2023
3/8
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The Pataudi brothers were all smiles for this photo. They twinned in black ethnic ensembles. 

Raksha Bandhan 2023
4/8
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Here, Sara Ali Khan was seen applying tilak on her younger brother's forehead as Ibrahim helped Taimur pull back his hair. 

Raksha Bandhan 2023
5/8
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The photo offered a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan helping Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya in performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals. 

Raksha Bandhan 2023
6/8
Image: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan too dropped photos on her social media handle from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She was seen applying tilak on her brother Saif Ali Khan's forehead.

Raksha Bandhan 2023
7/8
Image: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Both Soha and her daughter Inaaya tied Rakhi to Saif. 

Raksha Bandhan 2023
8/8
Image: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Soha wrote, "Tied together."

