Raksha Bandhan: Sara Ali Khan Ties Rakhi To Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, Poses With Kareena, Saif

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Pataudi family came together to celebrate the festival. Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday, August 30, took to social media to share a few photos from the get-together.
In one of the photos, she was seen posing with her dad Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Here, Sara Ali Khan was seen applying tilak on her younger brother's forehead as Ibrahim helped Taimur pull back his hair.
The photo offered a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan helping Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya in performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals.
Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan too dropped photos on her social media handle from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She was seen applying tilak on her brother Saif Ali Khan's forehead.