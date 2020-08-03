Raksha Bandhan: Sonam Kapoor Pens Note For Siblings, Shanaya Ties Rakhi To Arjun & Jahan

On Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood's diva Sonam Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback monochrome picture with her siblings from her wedding ceremony. In the picture, the trio can be seen happily posing for the camera. Apart from sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonam also penned a lengthy note dedicating the day to her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Sonam recalled good old moments of spending the time with Harsh. Apart from Sonam, Maheep Kapoor also shared pictures of her daughter Shanaya Kapoor can be seen tying Rakhi to Arjun Kapoor.

Raksha Bandhan wishes by the Kapoor clan

Sonam while penning her thoughts on the auspicious occasion wrote that the last couple of years have been extremely hectic for Harsh & her as well. The Veere Di Wedding actress wrote that since both of them were constantly traveling for work, they were not able to spend enough quality time together. Recalling some of her good old days with her brother, Sonam wrote that she still misses the inside jokes that the two used to crack together. Sonam also mentioned that she still misses having long conversations at the dinner table while gorging on some delicious “ghar ka khaana.”

Apart from Sonam, Maheep also gave a glimpse of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at home where her daughter Shanaya can be seen tying Rakhi to Arjun. Clad in a pink long kurta paired with denim, Shanaya is looking extremely beautiful and elegant. On the other hand, Arjun looks a handsome hunk in formals. While captioning the series of pictures on Instagram, Maheep mentioned the hashtag “#BrotherLove.” Apart from this, Maheep Kapoor also shared a picture of daughter Shanaya Kapoor who can be seen tying rakhi to brother Jahan Kapoor. Sharing the post, Maheep called the two “my world” while extending her Raksha Bandhan wishes.

