Raksha Bandhan Special: Movies That Beautifully Capture The Sweet Bond Of Siblings

The celebration of love, friendship and family is observed through the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan. Celebrating the festival on August 22, siblings around the world are prepping for the 'Rakhi' ceremony and the after-party with siblings. Bollywood is home to many movies depicting the pure relationship of siblings through various ranges of emotions from laughter to anger. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, let's take a look at some of the best Bollywood movies on siblings or showcasing the realistic bond of family.

1. Hum Saath Saath Hain

The epitome of family entertainer, the 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain presented the audience with the loving and caring bond of siblings. Touted as one of Sooraj Barjatya's biggest hits, the movie featured three brothers with a sister sticking together and standing up for each other against all the odds. From the songs to the cast's stellar performance, the movie endearingly celebrates the bond of siblings.

2. Josh

Not a single person in the world would admit to being similar to their sibling but Shah Rukh Khan playing Max and Aishwarya playing Shirley in Josh would disagree. Surprising the audience with whole new chemistry on screen, the duo perfectly showcased their wild and bold avatars in Mansoor Khan's romance drama Josh in 2000. Their chemistry dominated the whole movie to the point of overshadowing the romantic angle of the film.

3. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

One of the most heartbreaking yet pure scenes between siblings came from the 2008 musical drama Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Starring Genelia D'Souza and Prateik Babbar in the role of Aditi and Amit Mahant, the duo perfectly pulled off the frenemy bond between every sibling. One of the most popular scenes from the movie shows Amit letting Aditi into his room and the duo having a heart-to-heart conversation for the very first time.

4. Golmaal Returns

The combination of a mute and hypersensitive antic gave birth to one of the funniest siblings in Bollywood played by Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Golmaal Returns. The duo was relentlessly funny with their banters with each other as well as with the rest of their siblings. Kareena's character was also named after Tussshar's real-life sister Ekta Kapoor.

5. Housefull

The audiences were charmed by the loving and protective sibling bond between Sandy and Major Krishna Rao, played by Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal in the 2010 comedy flick Housefull. The movie perfectly depicted the love and possessiveness of a brother over their little sisters and their ability to always look after them. The duo also made one of the best looking siblings of Bollywood.

6. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Parents are not the only ones making sacrifices for their families. Sometimes a sibling's love for the other overlooks their own need to put the other's forward. Such a beautiful depiction of a sibling's sacrifice was seen in the 2013 biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Played by Farhaan Akhtar and Divya Dutta, the act of the latter selling off her earrings to fulfil her brother's dream warmed several hearts.

IMAGE- HUM SAATH SAATH HAI & BOLLYNUSH'S INSTAGRAM