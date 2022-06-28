'Raksha Bandhan' Trailer: Ram Charan, Dhanush Term It 'incredible'; Akshay Kumar Reacts

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, Raksha Bandhan which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. The makers of the movie recently shared the much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming family drama which drew praises from fans as well as celebrities. Recently, South film industries' superstars Ram Charan and Dhanush took to their respective social media spaces and hailed the trailer of the Aanand L Rai directorial.

Ram Charan, Dhanush heap praise on Raksha Bandhan Trailer

On Tuesday, Ram Charan, who has become a popular figure among Bollywood circles over his performance in RRR, took to his Twitter handle to praise the trailer of Raksha Bandhan and also appreciated Akshay Kumar. The Telugu star also wished director Aanand L Rai on his birthday. He tweeted, "What a trailer @akshaykumar Sir! The beautiful and sacred bond of a brother and sister is incredibly captured in the trailer https://youtu.be/ye3faphq3MU Also, happy birthday to the director @aanandlrai Sir @bhumipednekar @ZeeStudios_ #RakshaBandhan11August".

Thank you so much @AlwaysRamCharan Anna ❤️

And just like our birthday boy @aanandlrai the story of #RakshaBandhan is all heart! https://t.co/VcHDiGJib5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 28, 2022

Reacting to the tweet made by Yevadu actor, Akshay wrote, "Thank you so much, @AlwaysRamCharan Anna, And just like our birthday boy @aanandlrai the story of #RakshaBandhan is all heart!"

Ram Charan was not the only one to appreciate the Raksha Bandhan trailer, as Dhanush, who has earlier shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re, also took to the micro-blogging site and praised the actor. Sharing the link to the trailer, Dhanush gave special mention to the writer-director Himanshu Sharma-Aanand L Rai duo, with whom he worked on Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. The Tamil star wrote, "Raksha Bandhan .. looks like yet another @aanandlrai, Himanshu Sharma magic show !! All the best to @akshaykumar sir @bhumipednekar and the whole cast and crew. (sic)" Akshay conveyed his gratitude to Dhanush as well.

Raksha Bandhan .. looks like yet another @aanandlrai , Himanshu Sharma magic show !! All the best to @akshaykumar sir @bhumipednekar and the whole cast and crew. https://t.co/Hp5Xk2vp9s — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 28, 2022

Raksha Bandhan trailer

On June 21, the makers of the movie unveiled the movie's much-awaited trailer featuring Akshay Kumar as the caring brother of his four sisters. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, "Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! #RakshaBandhanTrailer is out, watch now."

Bhumi Pednekar plays the love interest of Akshay Kumar in the film. The movie will also feature Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sadia Khateeb, and Abhinay Raj Singh in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Color Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films in association with Zee Studios.