Rakul Preet Opens Up On Backlash For Romantic Role In 'Cuttputlli'; 'A Little Breather...'

After family drama Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar is all set to bring a bone-chilling story to the audience with his upcoming film 'Cuttputlli'. The actor will be seen in the role of a cop who tracks down a serial killer involved in a child abduction racket. The movie that is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar stars Rakul Preet Singh, Akshay Kumar, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh and others. 'Cuttputlli' marks the 41st film in actor Rakul Preet Singh's eight-year career.

As per a recent report, the actor said that she feels like a newcomer as she tried to strengthen her standing in the Hindi film industry. In an interview, the De De Pyaar De actor opened up about how sharing screen space with actors like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar gives her a 'sense of satisfaction'. Speaking about her recent flick, Cuttputlli, the actor addressed the criticism she faced over her role having a romantic angle.

Rakul Preet Singh opens up about being criticised for the romantic angle in Cuttputlli

On being asked about the criticism during an interview with Indian Express, the actor said, "There is a certain section of the audience that enjoy (romance, song, and dance). We have made this film for families. Indian films are known for the quintessential masala. Today if you say that Telugu cinema is doing well, it is a masala that is doing well.''

In connection with the same, she further said, ''People want entertainment. People have had tough lives, especially the last two or three years have been very tough. Families, a large section of our Indian cinema viewers, enjoy the balance. So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch."

Rakul Preet Singh was also seen in Runway 34 that was released in April this year. Ajay Devgn apart from directing and producing the film also starred in the film. The film stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh also appeared in pivotal roles. Runway 34 is based on the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight, which had a narrow escape in 2015 after facing difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport in the wee hours of the morning.

