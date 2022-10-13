Last Updated:

Rakul Preet Opens Up On Why She Is Not Taking Up Telugu Projects; 'I've Not Been Able To'

Rakul Preet opened up on why she is not taking up any Tollywood film. The actor shared a video message, stating that she will soon take up a Telugu project.

After basking in the success of Cuttputlli, actor Rakul Preet Singh is currently gearing up for Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer film Thank God. It's been a long time since Rakul has taken up any Telugu project and recently, the 32-year-old opened up about the same during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about not doing Telugu films

A user asked Rakul on Instagram why is she not doing Telugu films. To this, the actor replied quickly, "A lot of you asked me this question and I know I have not been able to do a Telugu film. But very soon. And I really really love my Telugu fans, and I always say that I'm who I am today because of the Telugu film industry. So hopefully something next year."

Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in the Telugu industry with Keratam in 2011. She enjoyed huge success in Telugu and Tamil in 2011, including Venkatadri Express (2013), Loukyam (2014), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Dhruva (2016), Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Spyder (2017). She also has a Tamil film, titled Ayalaan, alongside Sivakarthikeyan, which is yet to release.

The film Thank God is slated to release on October 25. The film has been facing many controversies since its trailer got released. Adding to the recent controversy and the legal drama surrounding the film, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, demanding a ban on the release of Thank God in theatres, and OTT platforms.

