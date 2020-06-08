Rakul Preet & Rhea Chakraborty Step Out On Sunday For Brisk Cardio, Wear Masks; See Pics

With the Centre's 'Unlock 1' phase of the lockdown set in motion from June 8, many relaxations of restrictions are expected to take place in the days to come. The Maharashtra Government on May 31, had also declared that they will allow some outdoor physical activities as part of the first phase of its ''Mission Begin Again''. The revised guideline said, "Physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking are permitted in public open spaces".

Adhering to the norms and the safety precautions advised by the Government, a few Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about in the city as they stepped out for a walk. Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Rhea Chakraborty were reportedly seen taking a brisk walk on Sunday evening. Dressed in athleisure, both actors ensured that they had a mask on as they adapt the new normal post the lockdown.

Rakul Preet Singh also shared a video of her surroundings through her Instagram stories where she gave her fans a glimpse of the outdoors after being under self-isolation for almost three months. She also spoke about her 10k walking goal and urged people to step out for a brisk walk and exercise. The actor has been keeping herself fit with home workout sessions and healthy diet suggestions that she has shared with her fans and followers throughout the lockdown.

Apart from them, Saif Ali Khan, wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted taking a stroll at Mumbai's Marine Drive on Sunday. While Kareena and Taimur followed the safety precautions and wore masks on their faces, the Omkara actor faced flak from netizens for not wearing one. The family of three took a stroll down the iconic promenade along with the thousand others who had crowded the place on Sunday evening.

A picture from Sunday evening, with hundreds of people talking a walk at Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive, went viral where many were spotted wearing masks, but unfortunately not following social distancing. Netizens, as they saw the picture, were left stunned and alarmed as the state of Maharashtra is already the worst hit in the country.

