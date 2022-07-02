Rakul Preet Singh Enjoys Golf Session With Sadhguru & Kapil Dev In Washington DC; Watch

Fans recently witnessed a new look from Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming film Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana. While the film is still some time away from release, there's something interesting for the actress on the personal front too. Rakul recently enjoyed a fun golf session with spiritual guru Sadhguru and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The Runway 34 star posted a video clip online, giving fans a glimpse into the quality time she spent with the duo in Washington DC.

Rakul Preet’s fun-filled Golf session with Sadhguru and Kapil Dev

Rakul Preet could be seen playing a golf shot in the video she posted on her official Instagram handle. The 31-year-old donned a cool sporty black outfit while twinning with Kapil Dev who wore a black T-shirt. On the other hand, Sadhguru was seen sporting an orange T-shirt with a cool pair of sunglasses. Kapil Dev and Sadhguru too could be seen with their golf clubs as they posed for pictures.

In the caption, she revealed how the trio was in Washington DC for the ATA convention and was kickstarting the event with a golf session. The caption read, “What better than kickstarting ATA convention at Washington DC with @sadhguru @therealkapildev."

On the work front

While the first look of Rakul Preet’s film Doctor G created buzz online, fans will be thrilled to learn that she currently has a lot on her plate and will be seen in a couple of movies releasing this year. Apart from Doctor G, she will be seen playing a significant role in Thank God, a comedy movie written and directed by Indra Kumar. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Saanand Verma and others. It is scheduled for theatrical release on October 24. Rakul Preet will also appear in regional movies namely Ayalaan and 31 October Ladies Night which are expected to hit the screens this year.