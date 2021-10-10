Rakul Preet Singh Makes Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani Official On Her B'day; See Pic

Rakul Preet Singh has made her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani Instagram official on the occasion of her 31st birthday today. Taking to her social media handle, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor shared a photo with Bhagnani, calling him her 'biggest gift this year'.

Jackky also shared the same picture to wish his 'love' and the 'most beautiful soul' a very happy birthday. Many celebrities, including Rakul Preet's Doctor G co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Raashi Khanna, and Sophie Choudry dropped comments in adoration of the duo.

Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani make their relationship official

Taking to their respective social media handles on Sunday, October 10, the actor-producer duo uploaded the same candid picture in which they can be seen holding hands and smiling at each other as they take a walk in the midst of nature. Rakul is clad in a red sweater and denim while Jackky sports an all-black look with coloured sneakers. For the caption, Rakul thanked her 'love' and wrote," You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together."

Jackky also penned an adoration-filled caption for the birthday girl and wrote" Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile and as beautiful as you are.". Their posts were showered with messages from celebrities, with Ayushmann and Sophie commenting "You Two" with heart emojis, Raashi Khanna writing "So happy for you!" and Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon, Samiksha Pednekar also pouring in congratulatory messages.

On the work front, Rakul and Jackky will be collaborating for the latter's production, which also stars Akshay Kumar. The movie is being helmed by Ranjit M Tewari of Bell Bottom fame and also stars Sargun Mehta in a pivotal role. The film wrapped up its shoot recently, with Rakul uploading a photo from the sets, the caption of which read," “So we call it a WRAP!!! #Production41 Thank you for this unforgettable and incredible experience. Thank you for being an amazing group of beautiful and talented human beings to work with."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAKUL PREET/ @JACKKY BHAGNANI)