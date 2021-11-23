Rakul Preet Singh On Marriage With Jackky Bhagnani: 'I’m Focusing On My Career Right Now'

Ever since actor Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani has made their relationship Instagram official, fans have been speculating about their wedding. However, during her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about her beautiful relationship and whether marriage is on the cards or not.

During her candid conversation, the actor shared that she chose to come upfront about her relationship in public because she felt that it was beautiful. Further, she said that announcement about her marriage is something she will do once it will happen. However, for now, she is focused on her career because this is what she is in the industry for. The Yaariyan actor further told the leading daily that she chose to listen to beautiful things that she wanted to. She confessed to speaking about her personal life because she thought it was mesmerising.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding plans revealed

Singh also said that a celebrity’s life is always under scrutiny and that’s the flip side of being a public figure. Talking about her wedding with Jackky, Rakul said, "Whenever that happens, I will share it like any other thing. Right now, I’m focusing on my career because that’s exactly what I am here for." The actor, on the other hand, appears unconcerned with the background noise. She claims that she conducts her job in front of the camera and that she has a personal space away from it.

Earlier, on her birthday, Rakul Preet Singh had made her relationship official on Instagram with a picture. The picture showed Rakul and Jackky walking hand in hand. The caption read, "Thankyouuuu my! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh nonstop, thank you for being you !! here is to make more memories together @jackkybhagnani (sic).”

On the work front, Rakul has a number of releases in the pipeline. She will be next to be seen in Jackky's ext production, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will even feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G. Besides these, she even has 'Thank God' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, and Chhatriwali.

IMAGE: Instagram/RakulPreetSingh