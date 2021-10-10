Rakul Preet Singh Receives Birthday Surprise From 'Thank God' Team; See Pics

Actor Rakul Preet Singh who turned 31 on October 10, ringed in her special day with her Thank God co-stars. The actor received a special birthday surprise from the entire team including co-actor Sidharth Malhotra. The Yaariyan actor gave a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram stories where she can be seen cutting a cake and posing with her team.

Rakul who has a list of films in the pipeline recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next Production 41 along with Akshay Kumar. Rakul received a surprise after the Thank God team organized a special party. Sidharth Malhotra also attended the bash. She even uploaded pictures of the cake being smeared on her face by her co-actor and other team members. On October 9, Rakul Preet Singh and Akshay Kumar announced the wrap of their next film, Production 41. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday with Thank God team

Rakul Preet had earlier announced the wrap-up with a picture with the entire team of Production 41. "So we call it a WRAP!!! #Production41. Thank you for this unforgettable and incredible experience. Thank you for being an amazing group of beautiful and talented human beings to work with (sic)," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the actor’s birthday celebrations doubled after she made her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani official on Instagram. She shared a beautiful picture with Jackky while walking hand in hand along with a love decked post. Thanking God for the 'most beautiful gift', she wrote, “Thankyouuuu my love. You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh nonstop, thank you for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani,” she wrote.

Jackky also shared the same picture to wish his 'love' and the 'most beautiful soul' a very happy birthday. Many celebrities, including Rakul Preet's Doctor G co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Raashi Khanna, and Sophie Choudry dropped comments in adoration of the duo. On the professional front, apart from Thank God and Production 41, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G. The actor also has John Abraham's Attack and Ajay Devgn's MayDay in the pipeline.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Rakul