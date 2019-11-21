Rakul Preet Singh Reveals The Qualities She Dislikes In Some Co-stars

Rakul Preet Singh is storming Bollywood with back-to-back fantastic movies. Rakul's recent romantic action drama, Marjaavaan, is still doing wonders at the box office. While enjoying the success, the star keeps trying to make better choices in role selection to keep her fans entertained. Recently the star spoke about what she does not like about many co-stars.

What does Rakul Preet Singh dislikes about some co-stars?

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Rakul Preet Singh opened about what makes her dislike people. The actor, very generously, told the interviewer that she does not dislike anyone but she is not fond of certain qualities about a few people. She said when people do not keep it real and try to look larger than life, she feels irritated. She said that she finds it hard to tolerate when people are not honest with themselves and try to make people believe that they are the best. Rakul also showed concern over some people who are delusional and live in a fake world.

Rakul Preet Singh also talked about how she loves to buy outfits from the designers after the shoot is over to skip going to malls and buying clothes. Rakul also told the interviewer that she wanted to do the south blockbuster movie Geetha Govindam but due to shooting schedules, she was unable to sign up for it. After watching the interview, fans admired her honesty and straightforwardness.

Other news related to Rakul Preet that created a lot of buzz in the town is that the De De Pyar De star has signed the action drama, Attack, alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is the directorial debut of Lakshya Anand and is expected to release by December 2020. This movie is an add on to John Abraham production's movie list.

