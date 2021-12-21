Rakul Preet Singh Wraps 'Chhatriwali' Shoot With A 'bag Of Mixed Emotions’

Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently gearing up for Tejas Deoskar's directorial titled Chhatriwali, on Tuesday announced its wrap. The 31-year-old actor made the exciting announcement on Instagram and mentioned she was 'happy and content' about working on a project that she believed in. The Yaariyan actor also mentioned she was wrapping up the film with a 'bag of mixed emotions'.

Rakul Preet Singh wraps up her shoot for Chhatriwali

Rakul Preet Singh headed to her Instagram account on Tuesday and posted a picture of herself with the Chhatriwali clapperboard in her hand. The clip had the words, 'It's a wrap' written on it and the actor posted with it alongside a cake. She also shared a video of the cast and crew of the film celebrating and captioned it, "Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. ❤️ what a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been. Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film 😁"

Tagging the director of the film, Tejas Deoskar, she mentioned that he made her journey of shooting for the film a 'seamless' one. She also thanked other members of the team for pampering her and 'tirelessly working and not complaining'. She wrote, "@eshaanphadnis @soniyeah22 thankyou for really pampering us so well! A big shoutout to the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining! @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala ❤️ Also a bigggg thank you to all my costars for being a joy to work with."

Rakul Preet Singh also uploaded a video in which she was seen cutting a cake and celebrating the wrap of her film. She was seen in a red checked shirt and looked extremely excited on the occasion. She cut a piece of cake and fed it to some of the members of the team. She wrote, "Following our every film wrap tradition .. #chhatriwali WRAP!! I have the best team and thanks to them even hectic days feel like nothing ❤️"

Rakul Preet Singh will also soon be seen in Runway 34. Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani recently announced the wrap for the upcoming film in a rather hilarious way. The duo stood alongside their team and help wraps in their hand as they announced the news to their fans and followers. The actor shared the video and wrote, "We took flight food too seriously! #Runway34 - it's a wrap See you at the movies."

(Image: Instagram/@rakulpreet)