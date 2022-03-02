Rakul Preet Singh's Birthday Message For Dad Prompts Beau Jackky Bhagnani's Observation

Amid the recent marriage of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, speculation over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's alleged wedding, and pairs who maintain secrecy over their equation since years like Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, there are some new couples that have become the talk of B-Town. One one hand, there was Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have raised eyebrows with their appearances on the streets of Mumbai, there is Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on the other, who have been opening on their relationship on social media. The latter couple had made their relationship Instagram official in recent months, and a glimpse of their bond was once again visible on social media.

Rakul was celebrating the birthday of her father, Kulvinder Singh, on Wednesday. As she penned a note for her dad, Jackky too made a connection between the father-daughter duo for their 'discipline.'

Rakul Preet Singh's birthday message for her father gets beau Jackky Bhagnani's attention

Rakul and her parents were spending time in Maldives for her father's birthday on Wednesday. She dropped photos from some of the moments, which included going for water sports and walking together amid the picturesque locales of the island.

In the caption, the Doctor G star penned a message to her father, calling him her 'inspiration and role model.' The 31-year-old highlighted some of his qualities like being a 'fearless strong person', being knowledgeable, and that she looked up to him for them. Rakul wrote that she felt like she was the 'luckiest' to have him as a guide for 'everything' and extended her love to him.

Her message for 'Popsi' was to have the best year, while promising that she would make him proud always.

Jackky was impressed and wrote that he now realised where his girlfriend's 'discipline' came from. Rakul dropped a tongue-in-cheek emoji.

On her stories, there was another picture of a dessert for the birthday boy with the message 'Happy Birthday Popsi' on it.

What are Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani up to?

The couple had recently attended filmmaker Luv Ranjan's wedding in Agra. At that time, their visit to the Taj Mahal had gone viral.

On the professional front, Rakul will be seen in films like Doctor G, Chhatriwali, Ratsasan remake, Thank God, Runway 34, among others. Jackky is involved with the production of films like Ganapath: Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.