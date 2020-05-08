Rakul Preet Singh's Top Five Bollywood Songs That Are A Must-add In Your Playlist

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the gorgeous and finest new-age actors of the Hindi Film Industry. Rakul Preet Singh rose to fame with her noticeable works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. The actor has been on the big screen many times in films like Marjavaan, De De Pyaar De, Yaariyan, NGK, Aiyaary, and Shimla Mirchi among others. Rakul Preet Singh is one of the highly acclaimed actors who has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting prowess. So, let’s look at the list of top 5 songs of Rakul Preet Singh from her Bollywood movies.

Top five songs of Rakul Preet Singh from her Bollywood films-

Vaddi Sharaban

Vaddi Sharaban is one of best performances of Rakul Preet Singh in which she blasts the dance floor with her killer moves. This peppy track is from the movie De De Pyaar De which she did along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu. It was the first song from the movie which got the audience grooving with its vibrant features and the amazing voice of Sunidhi Chauhan and Navraj Hans.

Haiya Ho

Haiya Ho is one of the latest tracks sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Bautiyal together. It is from the movie Marjaavan and was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Haiya Ho features Rakul Preet in the video who amazed us with her dancing skills and dazzling appearance. Marjaavan movie starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh was directed by Milap Zaveri and was produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Hauli Hauli

Hauli Hauli is another peppy number from the movie De De Pyaar De. In this video of the party song, Ajay Devgn, Tabu & Rakul Preet were seen killing it with their amazing performances and stunning appearances. Rakul Preet rocked the song which was sung by Garry Sandhu & Neha Kakkar, and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song Hauli Hauli also features a rap by Mellow D.

Tu Mila Toh Hai Na

It is one of the most popular romantic numbers from the movie De De Pyaar De of Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. The video presented their moments of love in the romantic track sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Amaal Mallik, while the lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Rakul and Ajay also flaunted their best looks and attires in this song.

Lae Dooba

Lae Dooba is Rakul Preet Singh’s one of the most hit numbers among the romantic ones. This song is from the movie Aiyaary which featured Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh having a good time together and shows their love story. Lae Dooba was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, composed by Rochak Kohli, and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

