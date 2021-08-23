Rakul Preet Unveils First Look As Obulamma From 'Kondapolam'; Watch Video

The first look posters of Rakul Preet Singh’s character Obulamma from her upcoming film, Kondapolam have been released today, August 23, along with a short video clip. The movie is being helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and will star Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who won over the audience in his debut film Uppena. Apart from this, the makers have also revealed a promo in which Vaisshnav can be seen hugging Rakul from behind in a forest. The movie, which will witness a theatrical release on October 8, will be produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under the banner of First Frame Entertainments.

Taking to his Twitter account, the film's director unveiled Rakul's look, describing her character as "an exquisite witty brave shepherd girl with a soulful understanding of love, life & #KONDAPOLAM."

Rakul Preet's first look from Kondapolam revealed

The actor will portray a simple, de-glam avatar in the upcoming adventure movie. She and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, along with the crew have completed major portions of the film in the forests of Vikrabad in Telangana. The film is in its post-production stage, proceeding in full swing. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor took to Twitter, updating fans with the Telugu and English posters of her first look from Kondapolam. She wrote, "Here she is #OBULAMMA - my most loved character - a shepherd girl of unbelievable bravery, charisma, and a beautiful understanding of love & life! Hope u like it (sic).". Have a look.

Along with this, she also shared a new promo that reveals the intense chemistry between Panja Vaisshnav Tej and herself, as they look deeply in love having a romantic moment in the forests, with MM Keeravani’s music adding value to it. Sharing the promo, Rakul wrote, "Obulamma is all heart. give her all your love ! (sic)."

More about Krish Jagarlamudi’s Kondapolam

The upcoming adventure movie is based on a novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy. It envisages the adventures of a shepherd community that uses their forest-dwelling in the hills to feed their cattle in the midst of a famine. While Panja Vaisshnav Tej plays the hero, Rakul will play a village girl.

Gnana Shekar VS has been roped in to be the eye behind the lens and will be the cinematographer of the film. The film’s music director will be MM Keeravani. Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Nassar and Annapurna will also be seen in Kondapolam. Apart from them, the film will also star Hema, Anthony, Ravi Prakash, Mahesh Vitta, Racha Ravi and Anand Vihari.

The film is currently in the post-production stage and is set to release on October 8. On the work front, the film’s lead character, Vaisshnav also has another film in the pipeline, which will be helmed by Gireesaaya. The film is yet to be titled.

(IMAGE- @RAKUL PREET/ INSTAGRAM)