Ram Charan Goes 'Jjang' As Korean Embassy Grooves To RRR's Naatu Naatu

The magic of RRR's Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu refuses to recede. The song which is on an award winning spree has the world dancing to its tunes. Recently, the South Korean Embassy in New Delhi dropped a video wherein it's staff can be seen grooving to the chartbuster song.

Now, RRR's superstar Ram Charan took to his social media handle and lauded them for their effort. He started his note with a Korean word "Jjang!!" (which means Great in English). "Coolest dance moves everrr. Thank you for all the love towards Naatu Naatu."

Take a look at the tweet:

Thank you for all the love towards Naatu Naatu 🙏😂❤️ https://t.co/6BCjlCTUZp — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 28, 2023

South Korean embassy grooving to Naatu Naatu

The South Korean embassy shared a video on their official Twitter handle. In the video, the officials can be seen grooving to the beats of Naatu Naatu. The video featured Chang Jae-Bok, the South Korean envoy to India doing the hook-step performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!"

We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

Even PM Narendra Modi was impressed by their efforts and lauded them for the same. He retweeted the video and wrote, "Lively and adorable team effort.”

More about RRR

RRR was one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. SS Rajamouli's directorial is continuing it's dream run at the awards circuit. The song Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023.

The team of RRR recently attended Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards where they won four major awards including Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Score.