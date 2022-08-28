Ram Charan Heaps Praise On Nikhil Siddhartha-Anupam Kher's 'Karthikeya 2'; 'Good Films...'

Nikhil Siddhartha's recently released film Karthikeya 2 has been receiving immense appreciation from across the country, becoming a blockbuster hit. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial, which also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in lead roles, recently got a shoutout from RRR hitmaker Ram Charan, as he congratulated the entire team for the "massive success."

Charan also stated that good cinema brings back glory to the theatres. Karthikeya 2, which comes as the sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, revolves around a search for secrets buried in the sea near Dwarka.

Ram Charan heaps praise on Nikhil Siddhartha-Anupam Kher's Karthikeya 2

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ram Charan wrote, "Good films always bring back glory to theatres! Congratulations to the entire team on the massive success of #karthikeya2."

Promptly responding to his post, Nikhil said he was "overjoyed" about getting a compliment from the superstar, while Anupam Kher also thanked Ram for his wishes and added that he admires his work. The Kashmir Files actor wrote, "I totally agree with you, my friend. Thank you dear @AlwaysRamCharan for your warm wishes. I admire your work! Jai Ho! (sic)"

Charan Bhai 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 coming from you the entire team of #Karthikeya2 is overjoyed ❤️❤️❤️ and so am I 🙏🏽🤗 Ur wishes mean a lot to us 🔥🔥🔥 #RRR #AlluriSeetharamaraju #Karthikeya2Hindi https://t.co/u8fVCvww8v — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 27, 2022

I totally agree with you my friend. Thank you dear @AlwaysRamCharan for your warm wishes. I admire your work! Jai Ho! 🙏🌺🙏 https://t.co/E77VV0DO5y — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 27, 2022

The film's Hindi version continues to have a successful run at the box office weeks after it hit theatres and also despite the release of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger. According to Taran Adarsh, Karthikeya 2 has minted Rs 20.11 crore alone in the north belt.

(Image: @alwaysramcharan/@actor_nikhil/Instagram)