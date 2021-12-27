Ram Charan Reveals What He Would Like To Say To 'Zanjeer' Co-star Priyanka Chopra

South Indian star Ram Charan is gearing up for the release on his move RRR and has been making several public appearances to promote his period drama movie.

During an interaction with media, Ram Charan was asked what he would like to say to his co-star Priyanka Chopra if he bumped into her. Charan and Chopra worked together in the 2017 movie Zanjeer, the movie received mixed reviews from critics.

Ram Charan reveals what he would tell his co-star Priyanka Chopra

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ram Charan was questioned what he would like to say to his co-stars if he bumped into them. On being asked about Priyanka Chopra, with whom he worked in the 213 action movie Zanjeer, Charan said, "Long time." The actor was also asked what he would tell to his Rangasthalam co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, to which he said "come back bigger and stronger."

During the same interview, Charan was also asked which Bollywood actor would he like to step in his role if RRR ever got a Hindi remake. The actor said that Ranveer Singh would be a actor to play his role in the Hindi remake.

Ram Charan in RRR

Ram Charan is all set for the release of his period action drama RRR that will also star Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The movie helmed by SS Rajamouli is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (portrayed by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (portrayed by N T Rama Rao Jr.), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. RRR was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, which was deferred due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on July 7, 2022, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, and also in international languages.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will next be seen in the action-drama film Acharya along with father Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. The actor has also kickstarted the shoot for his next movie with director Shankar tentatively titled RC15 that will also star Kiara Advani in the lead role. Last month, Charan wrapped the first schedule of shoots that took place in Pune, Satara and Phaeton.

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan/@priyankachopra