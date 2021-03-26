Ram Charan Shares First Look As Alluri Sita Ramaraju From 'RRR', Fans Feel 'proud'

Celebrations turned double for actor Ram Charan who recently unveiled his first look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju from the upcoming magnum opus RRR on his birthday. The film directed by Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli, showed the actor portraying great valour and strength as he is seen aiming a bow and an arrow with a background full of fire.

Ram Charan shares first look poster from RRR

Wearing a dhoti and showcasing fierce expressions on a bruised face, it seems that Ram Charan's intriguing character in the film is surely going to impress all his die-heart fans. Ram Charan while sharing the poster on Twitter, expressed his emotions of playing such a powerful character. Calling it an honour and privilege to portray the character of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, the Zanjeer actor wrote, "Bravery, honour, and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju Fire. #RRR #RRRMovie."



As soon as the first look was shared on the social media, scores of the frenzy fans could not hold on to their excitement and praised the actor for his amazing looks in the film. One of the netizens who was extremely in love with the actor's performance wrote, "OKKA POSTER THO IDHEM HIGH SIR @ssrajamouli. Super Super Proud of you BOSS." Another netizen hailed the poster and wrote, "@AlwaysRamCharan looks Fire as #AlluriSitaRamaraju. Brave, honest and righteous, his ferocity will leave you in awe!#RRR #RRRMovie." Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, " Another movie. Another challenging role. We are sure that u rocked ur performance in #RRRMovie!!"

This is Brutal Masss Avatar of our #MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan ðŸ˜ðŸ’¥â¤ï¸



Pure Masss & Goosebumps stuff #RamCharan as ALLURI SEETHA RAMA RAJU is the Beast mode of RC & can't even imagine MASS Euphoria ðŸ’¥ for this one on Big screen#SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN pic.twitter.com/XYgQfCa4C3 — Rastra RAM CHARAN YuvaShakthi (@RcYuvaShakthi) March 26, 2021

Another movie

Another challenging role

We are sure that u rocked ur performance in #RRRMovie !! We know how much u worked hard we r always Thankful to u for choosing this kind of powerful Scripts and roles ðŸ’¥ @AlwaysRamCharan we are so proud of u we love u ðŸ˜ #AlluriSitaRamaRaju pic.twitter.com/DOpwfQyyHi — HARSHI â™¡ (@am_harshi) March 26, 2021



Earlier, on actress Alia Bhatt's birthday, the makers had shared her first look on social media as Sita. RRR will be bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainment. The cinematography is led by K. K. Senthil Kumar with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad and music scored by M. M. Keeravani. The star cast of the film also includes Junior NTR, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Ajay Devgn.



