Ram Charan Unveils Pooja Hegde’s First Look As Siddha’s ‘love’ Neelambari In 'Acharya'

On the occasion of Ugadi, makers of the upcoming film Acharya, starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in lead, unveiled the first look poster of actress Pooja Hegde. The actress is set to play the love interest of Ram Charan in the film. The Zanjeer actor took to Twitter and shared the first look poster while revealing her character name Neelambari. In the poster, Ram Charan who will be seen playing the role of Siddha, is seen holding Pooja in her arms as the two look at each other in admiration.

Ram Charan unveils Pooja Hegde's first look poster

While captioning the post, he extended his wishes to fans on the joyous occasion of Ugadi while treating them with an amazing poster. “Introducing #Siddha's Love #Neelambari! Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi. #Acharya.” Earlier, Pooja collaborated with Ram Charan for a special song, “Jigelu Rani” in Rangasthalam in 2018. Acharya marks her first collaboration with Charan as the female lead. The new poster gives a glimpse of the unmatchable chemistry between the two stars. Pooja Hegde, who has an extended cameo in the film, unveiled the new poster on Instagram and wrote, “Here's the love of #Siddha - #Neelambari Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi. #Acharya (sic).”

The action-packed entertainment film that is directed by Koratala Siva, will revolve around the misuse of power. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen essaying the role of Naxalite-turned-social activist. Apart from Pooja, the film will also feature Kajal Aggarwal who will play the female lead. The film is bankrolled by Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Acharya marks the first film of the father-son duo on a full-fledged film together.

As soon as the actor shared the poster, scores of his fans could not hold on to their excitement and shared their take on the same. One of the users poured in their love for the poster and wrote, “ Love you Anna.” Another user extended Ugadi wishes to the entire team while thanking them for the beautiful surprise. A third user chimed in and hailed the team for treating fans with an amazing poster. Earlier, on Ram Charan’s birthday, Chiranjeevi has unveiled the powerful first look of the actor. The poster had also revealed the release date. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 13.

