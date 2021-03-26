Ram Charan's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The RRR Actor?

Ram Charan will soon ring in his 36th birthday. The actor, who entered the entertainment fraternity back in 2007, has gone on to star in some of the most memorable Telugu films to date. In order to celebrate the life and career thus far of the actor, a quiz base on Ram Charan's movies and several other pieces of Ram Charan's trivia has been curated. One can take Ram Charan's quiz below and find out how well do they know the Yevadu actor.

Ram Charan's birthday quiz:

One of Ram Charan's movies in the future will see the actor team up with the director of one of the biggest Indian film franchises to date. Who will be seen as the leading lady of the same?

a) Anushka Sharma

b) Kareena Kapoor Khan

c) Alia Bhatt

d) None of the above

2) What is Ram Charan's Zodiac Sign?

a) Aries

b) Libra

c) Pisces

d) None of the above

3) What is Ram Charan's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) US $50-100 Million

b) US $100-150 Million

c) US $150-200 Million

d) No official data regarding Ram Charan's Net Worth has been furnished by either the actor or his representatives

4) Which one from the following list of famous personalities are related to Ram Charan?

a) Niharika Konidela

b) Varun Tej Konidela

c) Nagar Babu Konidela

d) All of the above

5) Which one from the following list of cities is Ram Charan's place of birth?

a) Chennai

b) Dubai

c) Mahishmati

d) Bangalore

6) Who is Ram Charan married to?

a) Ram Charan is single

b) Upasana Kamineni

c) Shraddha Srinath

d) Nayanthara

7) Ram Charan is the son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi, but his Grandfather played an Important role in the history of India as well. What was his name and what is he known for?

a) Allu Rama Lingaiah, a doctor who was a freedom fighter as well

b) Rama Yudh Venkatesh, a politician who had an important role to play during India's Emergency period

c) The line of distinguished personalities that are a part of Ram Charan's family starts from his father

d) Shree Narayan Sindbad, a former government official who brought the electricity theft scam to surface

8) Which one from the following list of Educational Institutions is Ram Charan's alma mater?

a) Jamnabai Narsee School

b) Utpal Sanghvi School

c) New Era High School

d)The Lawrence School

9) Which one from the following list of films was the one through which Ram Charan made his feature film debut?

a) Chirutha

b) Yevadu

c) Rangasthalam

d) None of the above

10) At one point in time, one of Ram Charan's films was rumoured to have inspired the creation of the Late Sushant Singh Rajput's 2017 film, Raabta. Which film was that?

a) Dhruva

b) Bruce Lee 2 - The Fighter

c) Magadheera

d) None of the above

11) Which one from the following list of Ram Charan's movies was dubbed in Hindi and then subsequently titled "Hai Ram Charan"?

a) Orange

b) Dhruva

c) Bruce Lee 2 - The Fighter

d) Magadheera

12) Ram Charan learned acting from the same institute as one of the A-listers of Bollywood. Which one from the following list of the same is it?

a) Priyanka Chopra

b) Alia Bhatt

c) Kangana Ranaut

d) Kareena Kapoor Khan

13) At one point in time, Ram Charan owned a Polo team. What was it called?

a) US Pollo Association

b) Ram Charan Polo Association

c) Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club

d) YSL Polo Riding Club

14) Apart from being an actor, Ram Charan is an entrepreneur as well. Which sector is he involved in apart from that of Entertainment?

a) Aviation

b) Otter Breeding

c) Pharmaceuticals

d) None of the above. Ram Charan has earned the entirety of his fortune through his cinematic endeavours.

15) Ram Charan, much like most of the actors in the South Indian film fraternity, has a nickname as well. What is it?

a) Power Star

b) Mega Star

c) Mega Power Star

d) Power Mega Star

(Disclaimer: The above information regarding Ram Charan's net worth has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.)

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-c, 4-d, 5-a, 6-b, 7-a, 8-d, 9-a, 10-c, 11-a, 12-d, 13-c, 14-a, 15-c