Ram Gopal Varma's Tribute For Bruce Lee With Film Enter The Girl Dragon: Teaser Out

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has recently announced his long-delayed project Enter The Girl Dragon into the limelight. He posted on his Twitter handle that the film is the most ambitious film of his career and will also be India’s first Martial Arts film. According to reports, the teaser will be revealed on Bruce Lee’s 80th anniversary.

Here is the teaser of my most ambitious and my most emotionally connected film to date #EnterTheGirlDragon featuring the #BruceLeeGirl

@poojabhalekarofficial ..Its India’s first martial arts film and an Indo Chinese Co -Production https://t.co/JLKCMiajg1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 27, 2019

However, the teaser of the film has been revealed by Ram Gopal Verma a while ago on social media. The film will debut Pooja Bhalekar in the titular role, the teaser of the film focuses on the love life and martial arts journey of the lady. The teaser is filled with stunning action sequences and stunning glamour of Pooja. The film Enter The Girl Dragon revolves around the love triangle between the female lead, her boyfriend and her inclination towards martial arts. Towards the end of the teaser, the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said, He died, but his influence did not. It was clear that he was talking about the greatest, Bruce Lee.

More about the teaser

Apart from her voluptuous figure, the actor Pooja Bhalekar has impressed fans with her role in the teaser. She is also shown as a girl who does not think twice before bashing anyone. Fans have felt that while the quotes of Bruce Lee look special in the teaser, and the stunts by Pooja Bhalekar in a saree certainly stand out in the entire teaser. Composed by Ravi Shankar, the music in the teaser is very catchy. According to fans, the film looks interesting and Ram Gopal Verma’s film will strike the right chord.

