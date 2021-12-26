Last Updated:

Ram Gopal Varma Takes A Dig At 'RRR' Release In Theatres; 'I Have A Great Idea For Govt'

On the occasion of the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR movie, the filmmaker has managed to attract attention with a tweet on the release of the movie.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
RRR Movie

(Image: ANI / Twitter)


Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) is in the news, due to his opinion on the RRR movie release. On the occasion of the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR movie, the filmmaker has managed to attract attention with a tweet. In the midst of India's growing Omicron cases, Ram Gopal Varma had a suggestion for the government.

RGV wrote, "I have a GREAT idea for the GOVERNMENT regarding OMICRON…They should not allow anyone into #RRR theatres unless they show proof of DOUBLE DOSE ..The DESIRE to see #RRR will CONQUER the CARELESSNESS of the PEOPLE." 

Ram Gopal Varma takes a dig at Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR release in theatres amidst rising COVID-19 cases

A Twitter user commented, 'For the very first time u spoke which makes sense,' while the other wrote, 'That's actually good idea.' 

RRR movie set to release on January 7

RRR, which has been made on a budget of ₹400 crore, was set to hit theatres on July 30, 2020, but was postponed due to production problems, then followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. On January 7, 2022, the film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will release in theatres.

READ | Ram Charan, Jr NTR shake a leg to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' on The Kapil Sharma Show'; Watch

The mega drama, directed by SS Rajamouli, will be released in five languages. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran have important roles in RRR, in addition to the two leads. The film, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is based on the story of two great Indian revolutionaries and their trip away from home before they began fighting for their nation in the 1920s.

READ | Ram Charan to Jr NTR, here's how much the 'RRR' star cast charged for the magnum opus

COVID-19 cases in India

Ram Gopal Varma's comments come at a time where India reported 6,987 new cases in the last 24 hours, on Sunday. Apart from that, in the last 24 hours, there have been 7,091 recoveries and 162 fatalities, bringing the total recovery and death recovery tolls to 3,42,30,354 and 4,79,682, respectively.

READ | 'RRR movie': SS Rajamouli directorial breaks USA pre-sales box office collection records

As of Sunday, 422 Omicron cases had been reported in 17 states and UTs, with Maharashtra having the highest number of infections with 108, followed by Delhi with 79, Gujarat with 43, and Telangana with 41. Multidisciplinary central teams have been dispatched in 10 states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Mizoram, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Punjab, in response to an increase in Omicron infections.

READ | 'RRR' actor-filmmaker duo Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli complete 20 years in cinema

(Image: ANI / Twitter)

READ | RRR: Jr NTR unveils the enthralling 'Komuram Bheemudo' track by MM Keeravani; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: RRR Movie, Ram Charan, Jr NTR
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com